Optimistic flood forecast for Portage area

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure continues to forecast peak water levels at or slightly above bank-full for portions of the upper Assiniboine River, from the Shellmouth Dam and Reservoir to Brandon.

The Portage Diversion began operating this week to help reduce the risk of ice jamming along the lower Assiniboine River. Flows along the Assiniboine River just upstream of Portage la Prairie are likely to reach between 8,500 and 13,500 cubic feet per second at the peak in early May. If ice is no longer in place on the lower Assiniboine River at this time, the operation of the Portage Diversion at the peak may not be required.

The current flow just upstream of Portage la Prairie is just over 6,800 cubic feet per second with just under 2,000 flowing into the diversion channel. The Shellmouth Dam will continue operations to reach summer levels after the spring run-off.

Ice-jam related problems are no longer likely on almost all southern Manitoba rivers and streams. The province reminds people to stay off the ice on water bodies where ice still is in place, until the spring melt and ice movement is complete, which will vary across the province.