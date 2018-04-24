Tax incentives offered by council to fast track rental property developments caused quite the stir in council chambers Monday night.

The city is facing a perplexing conundrum. For the first time in decades, signs of growth are imminent, however, rental property vacancy rates are the lowest they have been in decades. In other words, the population is growing but there's nowhere to live.

"There is a lot of growth that has been happening and not all types of housing have kept up with it," says Portage la Prairie Mayor, Irvine Ferris. "We've got a very rapidly expanding, fast growing economy. We've got a lot of business and industrial development and we're going to have a lot of people in the trades moving here in the next couple of years."

Currently, the vacancy rate on two bedroom rentals sits at 1.5 per cent while the vacancy rate on three bedroom rentals is 0 per cent. By contrast, rental property vacancy rates during the 1990s, following the announcement of the Campbell Soup and Southport closures, hovered between 15-20 per cent. The city is employing a few measures in an effort to house the incoming influx of people.

The first reading of a developer tax incentive was presented at Monday night's city council meeting, much to the chagrin of local stakeholders in attendance, along with private, single room rental arrangements that Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is overseeing.

"There is definitely a need for more housing in Portage la Prairie," adds Ferris. "(The) two-year solution is creating room for tradespeople, but it's not a long term solution."

A first reading was approved Monday night that offers a portioned tax incentive to rolls 362820 and 362800 of Meighen Estates, over a five year period, assuming the rental units are constructed in a timely fashion. The motion still must past a second and third reading.

Vionell Holdings Partnership, the group developing Meighen Estates, is proposing to purchase roll 362820 and 362800 and build four 32-unit multi-family buildings and four 12-unit condo/life lease buildings.

"You're giving away our future by giving away these tax dollars," a member of the public said to council, regarding the tax breaks. "We have people that have committed to the community over the years - invested their time, their money, their perseverance to stay with a city that hasn't grown. Now we've just said, 'there's somebody bigger, you guys are out.'"

After several members of the public voiced concerns over the tax incentives, Mayor Ferris opened the developer incentive to local competition.

"There's nothing to rent out there, I'm told," Ferris said during the question period of Monday evening's meeting. "If you, or any of those other developers in Portage la Prairie, came to us with a similar proposal, if it were for rentals, we would be absolutely open to it."

The motion, although not unanimously approved, will be tabled for a second reading next month.