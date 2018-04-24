Portager gets second HOF nod

It’s his second hall of fame induction with an incredible team.

Portage la Prairie resident Ron MacKenzie will make an appearance in a second Manitoba sports hall of fame, as he received notice that the 1968/69 St. Vital Bull Dogs football team, one he was a part of, is getting its recognition in the Football Manitoba Hall of Fame with the class of 2018.

“Football and hockey were always my sports and in 1968, when I was 23, I played for the Bull Dogs and we won the Canadian championship,” says MacKenzie. “I started playing football as a young lad at the minor level. I tried out for the Dogs and made the team as a defensive back, which I was very proud of at the time, and we had an incredible run.”

MacKenzie and the Bull Dogs will join nine solo athletes and one other team as part of the Class of 2018. The Dogs were already inducted into the Sports Manitoba Hall of Fame back in 2007. MacKenzie says it wasn’t just all football back in the day as he had some exciting opportunities through the sport of hockey after his football career.

“I got a call from an NHL official asking if I’d like to join their staff. I talked it over with my wife and she said I need to make up my mind,” laughs MacKenzie. “So it was engineering or pro ref in hockey. It was a big decision back then and I decided not to go to the NHL.”

Bud Ulrich, chairman of the Football Manitoba Hall of Fame, and MacKenzie were close friends back when both were refereeing football and hockey at the same time.

“After everything was said and done I moved out (to Portage la Prairie) in 1997 to train dogs professionally,” adds MacKenzie, who runs MAC Kennels with his wife. “I’ve had retrievers for 35 years and the top dog in Canada in 2000.”

MacKenzie and his team are to be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year.