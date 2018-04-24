Portage RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains area, including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities. The reporting dates are between April 16-22. During this time period, police responded to 303 calls for service.

April 16 - 17 calls for service



Ineligible driver

A motorist was observed travelling on Saskatchewan Avenue near 4th Street SW, where officers noticed the vehicle was not actively registered. Once in contact with the 17-year-old male driver, officers also learned that he did not have a driver’s license that allowed him to drive without supervision. The driver was issued fines in the amount of $501, and the vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.



Police respond to B&E

Shortly after noon, the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a home on Home Street for a break and enter. The front door of the home had been forced open, and an undisclosed amount of property was stolen from inside. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident, or those involved, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.



April 17 - 38 calls for service



Bikers busted

At 3:30 a.m. Portage la Prairie RCMP observed two suspicious males on bicycles in the area of Prince Avenue. When officers attempted to speak with the males, they fled on their bicycles. Both were eventually caught by officers and arrested for flight from police and held in custody. A 34-year-old male was released a short time later; a 21-year-old male was held until such time as he could be brought before the court with charges of failing to comply with court imposed conditions.



Suspicious jay-walker

At 6:30 p.m. Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a suspicious male jay-walking across the street at 3rd Street SE and Saskatchewan Avenue. The male appeared to be keeping his identity hidden from police, which led officers to want a closer look. When police approached him, the 26-year-old male fled on foot, but was caught within a short distance. The male was arrested immediately as officers recognized him and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. Kelly Earl Meeches, of Long Plain First Nation, was held in custody until such time as he could be brought before the court on charges of failing to comply with a probation order and resisting arrest.



April 18 - 40 calls for service



Thief busted

Shortly after noon, the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of 18th Street NW, as a male suspect had been followed to that area after reportedly stealing items from Canadian Tire. The suspect was seen running to and from several dwelling units in the area, attempting to ditch the reportedly stolen property. Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into their custody, arresting him for theft. Thaddeus Cyril Sutherland, 20, of Portage la Prairie, was held until such time as he could be brought before the court on charges of theft and failing to comply with a probation order.



April 19 - 43 calls for service



Nappers arrested

At 4 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a suspicious running vehicle parked on the roadside along 5th Avenue NW. Officers observed two male occupants, who both appeared to be asleep inside the vehicle. The 43-year-old male in the driver’s seat was awoken by police, and promptly arrested for impaired care or control of motor vehicle, as he was displaying signs of impairment by way of a potential drug. The 31-year-old male passenger was also arrested for failing to comply with court imposed conditions. A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) performed a test on the driver in order to determine if he was impaired by way of a drug. He was released from police custody the same day, set to appear before the court at a later date. The passenger, Henry Jonathon Jackson, was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court on charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with court imposed conditions.



Liquor theft

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrested a male suspect after viewing video of a theft from Liquor Mart on Saskatchewan Avenue. The 24-year-old male was identified by police and located fairly quickly. He was no longer in possession of the stolen liquor, but his intoxicated state suggested he had it recently. The suspect was released the following day, set to appear before the court at a later date.



April 20 - 51 calls for service



Stolen truck

A white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the area of Poplar Point between April 13-20. The vehicle, last seen with Manitoba license plate CGV 414, has Keller Industrial decals along its sides. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident, or who is responsible for the theft, to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.



April 21 - 56 calls for service



Man arrested carrying several weapons

At 12:30 p.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Dakota Tipi Health Centre, as a suspicious male was seen walking around the building with an edged weapon. Police arrived on scene and located the suspect, known to them as a 55-year-old Dakota Tipi First Nation resident. The male was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and taken into police custody without incident. Several other weapons were discovered on the suspect’s person, resulting in police seizing 4 weapons in total. The suspect was held in custody until such time as he could be brought before the court on charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with other court imposed conditions.



Window smasher arrested

At 9:14 p.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of 18th Street NW, where a male suspect was seen smashing a window with a baseball bat. The suspect was located a short distance away, still armed with the bat. Dalton Jeremy Laporte, a 23-year-old from Portage la Prairie, was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as being at large on several warrants. He was held in police custody until such time as he could appear before the court on charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with court imposed conditions.



Erractic driving

At 11:50 p.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a black Ford Mustang being driven in a very erratic manner on Crescent Road. Officers quickly determined that something suspicious was going on with the driver and the occupants. In order to determine if the 19-year-old male driver had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel, he was asked to provide a breath sample to a roadside screening device. The driver reportedly failed to provide a sample, and was subsequently arrested and detained for the same. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense. The driver was released from police custody after a short while, set to appear before the court at a later date.



April 22 - 58 calls for service



Driving under the influence

At 4:11 a.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a motorist speeding away from a stop sign on 6th Street NE. The vehicle was stopped, and officers quickly recognized the odour of liquor coming from inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old male driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after failing a roadside screening device. His subsequent breath samples were well over double the legal limit. The driver was released from police custody that same morning, set to appear before the court at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.