One athlete moving on

One Portage badminton player has a shot at top spot in the Zone.

Portage Collegiate Institute and Westpark School both sent four teams to the Zone 4 playdown badminton tournament Monday and only Portage Collegiate’s Justice Bryson, a Grade 12 athlete, was able to qualify for Wednesday’s championship tournament in Carman.

PCI sent four athletes to the event, all singles competitors. Justice Bryson ended up taking first place in the varsity girls’ singles competition after winning the girl’s singles competition at Westpark over the weekend. Akash Patel Austin Page and Arjay Asuncion all competed in the varsity boys’ singles but were unable to qualify for the championship tournament.

Westpark had quite a few athletes attend the event with three doubles teams and one single athlete attending. Adam Hoefer and Luke Foley, Westpark tournament champions, competed in the varsity boys’ doubles but came up short of the championship tournament. Ben Zacharias and Jada Wieler, along with Marcus Loewen and Nicole Zaragosa, competed in the mixed doubles competition but lost in the playoff round and were eliminated. Tristan Chartrand represented the Royals in the varsity boys singles and was eliminated in the playoffs.

Bryson will compete for the Zone 4 varsity girl’s badminton championship Wednesday in Carman.