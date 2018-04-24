Fort la Reine garage sale a success

It was a busy day at Fort la Reine School in Portage la Prairie last Saturday as the parent council raised over $1,000 for the school playground fund at the Home and Business Garage Sale.

“The funds were generated from our table rentals, raffle and the canteen set up,” says parent council member, Corinne Pratt. “We had a big group of shoppers that were taking in all the vendors and we’re just so thankful that the community stepped up to support us again.”

The event ran Saturday throughout the day in the Fort la Reine School gymnasium. Tables were rented out to vendors earlier in the year as each table got to keep all of the proceeds they made from the event.

It was the fifth annual Home and Business Garage Sale and Pratt says they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.