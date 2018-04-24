Dangerous attempted theft in Treherne

Treherne RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a rural residence in the RM of Norfolk Treherne around 3 a.m. on April 16, 2018.

Homeowners living on Hwy 244 were awoken by an alarm, when they discovered an older model GMC pick-up truck outside their home. The vehicle took off quickly from the area as occupants are believed to have fired several gun shots to prevent any pursuit by the home owner. Luckily no one was injured, but another pick-up truck was damaged as a result of the attempted theft of the vehicle.

The same suspects are believed to have been involved with the theft of an ATV from the Lavenham area as well. In that incident, a red/black 2013 Polaris Scrambler was stolen from the garage of a home on 3rd Street in Lavenham.

Investigators are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying the suspects or the vehicle involved. If you have knowledge of either of these events, please contact the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), by texting you tip to TIPMAN(847626), or by visiting www.mantiobacrimestoppers.com.

Tips leading to the identification of the suspects or the vehicle used could receive cash awards.