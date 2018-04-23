Westpark shines at home event

Birdies were flying all over the Westpark School gym Saturday as the Royals held their annual badminton tournament in Portage la Prairie, and the Royals athletes looked good on the court.

Grade 12 athlete Tristan Chartrand placed first in the varsity boys singles at the event. Keely Chiponski, a Grade 12 student paired with Grade 10 athlete Isabella Wieler to win the girls varsity doubles event. Grade 12s Luke Foley and Adam Hofer took the top spot in varsity boy’s doubles while JV teammates Jonathan Dueck and Joseph Hofer, both Grade 9 students, took silver in the JV boy’s doubles event. Schools attending included Portage Collegiate Institute, Ste. Rose, Steinbach Christian, and Macgregor Collegiate.

The winning teams will head to Carman today to take part in the Zone 4 Regional Tournament.