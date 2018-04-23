Portage Toyota recognized for excellence

The team at Portage Toyota and RV was recently recognized for a strong 2017.

The dealership was presented with the Pinnacle Award recognizing excellence in customer satisfaction last week by Toyota Canada, marking the second time the dealer has been bestowed with the distinction.

"It is something that we take very seriously and are very proud of," general manager, Doug Thompson, said of the honour. "We have been fortunate enough to win it in the past and to win it again is a very special feeling for our team."

The Pinnacle Award recognizes customer service excellence on both the sales and service sides of the dealership. Portage Toyota was one of five dealerships among similar sized dealers across the country to receive the honour for 2017 - Toyota dealers are categorized based on volume of sales.

"Doug has been a great partner of ours as a dealer," says David Lee, Toyota Canada zone manager. "Between him and his dad, they have looked after the brand and the business here in Portage la Prairie and the neighbouring communities for a long, long time."

Toyota Canada collects internal surveys based on customer feedback regarding things like ownership experience, quality of car and dealership experience. Portage Toyota was among the leaders of the pack in many of the survey categories.