Learning how to grow

Students at Ecole Crescentview School in Portage la Prairie will be learning the ins and outs of agriculture and sustainability over the next few weeks as 14 new planters were installed to help the students learn by getting a little dirty.

“The company Syngenta gave us an $8,000 donation to support agriculture and sustainability to the students so they can learn where their food comes from and how it grows,” says Grade 3 French immersion teacher, Colleen Boyer. “They’re just rectangular flower beds that sit under the window of classrooms so students can watch their plants grow.”

ECVS teachers held a working day on Prout Drive in Portage over the weekend which gained a lot of attention from neighbours. The group assembled the 12 of the 14 planters which were then installed at the school. 107 litres of soil was used between the planters.

“We worked really hard on these on a beautiful day, which ended up being Earth Day so it worked out just perfectly,” admits Boyer. “We’re going to let the students decide what they want to plant but we know one class is planting sunflowers because a student got seeds for Christmas. We’re going to have a big variety to see how things look this year with vegetables, maybe some fruit, and some flowers to make it look nice.”

The students will now discuss what things they may want to plant in their classroom’s planter and plants should be growing soon.

Syngenta

Syngenta is a business that helps humanity facing its toughest challenge, how to feed a rising population and sustainability. The organization provides products and solutions to help farmers achieve global food security for a growing population.