PIGS tour brings Pink Floyd tributes to Glesby

Some of the finest Pink Floyd tributes in Canada will soon be filling the halls of the Glesby Centre.

Victoria, B.C., natives, PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd Tribute, continue their LEFT + RIGHT Tour with shows across much of western Canada, including a stop in Portage la Prairie next month.

The third leg of PIGS’ 16 week, 57 date tour across Canada started in the fall of 2017 and includes three stops in Manitoba. The group will head from a Yorkton, Sask., performance to Portage la Prairie, before playing shows in Dauphin and Winnipeg.

PIGS have been touring Canada extensively over the past few years with their flawless musical rendition of Pink Floyd, thrilling fans in Prince George, Fort St. John, Airdrie, Toronto, Halifax, Edmonton, Kelowna, Quebec City, Windsor, Chilliwack and many other cities.

PIGS are the only nationally touring Pink Floyd tribute band in Canada and will soon be heading across the border into the United States, with pacific and east coast tours in the works, as well as tour plans for Asia and Europe.

Formed in 2008, PIGS honour Pink Floyd's music like no other tribute. The band has spent ten years meticulously recreating the live sound and concert experience of 70s era Pink Floyd and have perfected their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada.

PIGS shows truly are a labour of love. Over a dozen different guitars and basses are used each night, songs are carefully performed combining aspects from both studio and original live versions, and the correct equipment is used when possible down to the proper cables and guitar strings.

At a number of stops on their tour, PIGS invited local youth choirs to join them on stage to sing Another Brick In The Wall part 2 from the Pink Floyd album The Wall. Their collaboration with the choirs was a real treat for the audience, and a great experience for the kids — as well as one of the most memorable tour moments for the band.

"The crowds went crazy whenever the kids started singing,” says Josh Szczepanowski, the band's guitarist and singer. "We love inviting the local community into our show, and on stage we all get a real boost watching the kids perform."

On this tour, PIGS will perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely, if ever, been performed live by Pink Floyd.

PIGS will be playing at the William Glesby Centre May 26. Tickets are $40 plus applicable fees and are available at the Glesby Centre Box Office, by phone at 204-239-4848 or online at www.glesbycentre.com.