PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour for RCAF Gala

The Portage Rotary Club’s Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Gala was held Saturday night at Southport and hundreds turned up in their fanciest garb to help support the Rotary and the Soldier On program.

The event featured a full meal inside of Hanger 1 at Southport, and many great speeches from those involved with the RCAF including past and current members. The event was highlighted by the RACF’s Jet Stream Band who kept the party goers on their feet for most of the night. Many dignitaries were in attendance from the Portage la Prairie region including Premier Brian Pallister, MP Candice Bergen, and Portage MLA Ian Wishart.

The Soldier On program supports military personnel, past and present, with mental or physical injury as a result of their service to adjust to life as civilians or return to duty in the military. The Portage Rotary Club’s portion of the proceeds will all go back to the local community.