Rolling to be crowned top of the region

They beat the best in Southport now they’re heading to Carman.

Balls of Thunder 5-pin bowling team has only been around in the Southport Bowl Wednesday Night Jolly Tyme Mixed League for this season but their dominance was recognized as the team is now off to the Tournament of Champs in Carman, Man., May 5, 2018.

The team consisting of Dale Didyk, Tanner Asham, Marcel Cool, Ryan Murray, and Amanda Lander dominated in the Southport league to punch their ticket to the central-region championship. It was the teams first time competing in the league but the group of strong bowlers managed to put together a great run and finish top of the league. The Carman tournament wraps up the bowling season for the group after a great year bowling in Southport.

The tournament kicks off the morning of May, 5.