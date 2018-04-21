Portage la Prairie’s eldest insurance company is continuing to operate profitably after a rather difficult start to the decade.

Portage Mutual Insurance Company announced a net income of $13.3 million for the 2017 fiscal year Thursday at the organization’s Annual Meeting and Broker’s Seminar in Portage la Prairie. This marks the third consecutive year Portage Mutual has produced positive numbers after announcing a net loss of over $6 million in 2014.

“It's a very challenging industry, our margins are very small, but the one thing that we have is very strong support from our brokers and fabulous support from our employees,” says John Mitchell, Portage Mutual president and CEO. “If you're running a company, it's really hard to emulate that, and so I think that's absolutely one of our strengths. We're focused on the consumer - always have been.”

A fortunate break for the insurance company was that mother nature seemed to cooperate more in 2017 than in years past. Not one Catastrophe Claims Loss (CAT) event occurred last year while the underwriting profit climbed for the third straight year. After recording an underwriting loss of over $28 million in 2014, Portage Mutual posted a $763,125 profit the following year and that number increased to over $3.1 million last year.

“I think it's fairly clear that the weather challenges are going to continue, we've seen that already early on this year, so that will always be an issue,” adds Mitchell. “The prairies can be a challenging place to write business.”

The 134th annual report presentation wouldn’t have been the same without the usual salutation to long time employee, now retired, Les Green - one of several people recognized for decades of commitment.

Long-time board member and outgoing board chair, Toby Trimble, was honoured for his decades-worth of service to the company. Trimble served on the board since 1982 and held the chair position since 2007. Rod Stephenson was announced as the board’s incoming chair.

“A fabulous leader, an incredible leader,” Mitchell said of Trimble. “(He) fits really well into the Mutual culture. He's a caring, giving individual and volunteers his time for the community. He's been a fabulous leader for us for a long time.”

Trimble, who once upon a time worked as a dairy farmer, may be stepping away from the insurance industry but isn’t ready to put his feet up just yet.

“I'm not really retired, I still partake in the farm,” adds Trimble. ”I haven't been a dairy farmer for a few years but my son and I have some beef cattle and my daughter does some grain farming, so I still have people to follow directions from.”

