Unmanned system competition returns to Southport

Twelve teams from universities across Canada will be competing in Phase 2 of the tenth annual Unmanned Systems Canada (UAS) Student Competition, set for May 4-6 at Southport.

This year's competition scenario is safety and security themed. The students must complete the scenario which involves assisting law enforcement members who have been called to the scene of a suspected crime operation.

The building is suspected to contain several gang members, a large supply of drugs and weapons, and is defended. Officers are reluctant to approach the house, which has no protected avenue of approach, without a good understanding of the threat.

The students are to use their UAS, more commonly referred to as drones, to conduct surveillance and search for simulated evidence. Teams are judged based on how well they complete the tasks and present their findings.

Students will be staying in the Barker Building and Mynarski House, while using the Flightline Building as a headquarters and compete on the airport. Competitors will be faced with simulated real life scenarios where each team is a “company” and makes a pitch as to why the customer should select their product to solve the problem.

Students first created a design and technical plan in Phase 1 and then live-test their newly constructed drones in Phase 2.

The winners of the competition are celebrated at an awards banquet at the end of the competition weekend.

The public is invited to attend the competition weekend at the Southport's Flightline Building. Those interested in attending can do so by contacting Deanna Talbot at dtalbot@southport.ca.