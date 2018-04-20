Running, rowing, and raising funds for ROK

The Central Plains RecPlex in Southport and Stride Place are partnering to raise funds for ROK-Central (Recreation Opportunities for Kids) on April 30 by having the community ride, row, or run their way from Portage la Prairie to Banff, Alta.

“I was looking for opportunities to do more in the community with the Rec Centre because we have a fantastic facility and I want to share it with the community,” says recreation manager of Southport, Marc Austin, “Ever since I found out about ROK I really wanted to work with Lynne because the nature of the charity fits well with the Rec Plex being a recreation centre, and the strong work ROK does in the community.”

The plan for the event is to have a couple of cardio machines in the lobby of both Stride Place and the Central Plains Rec Plex, where people will run, row, bike, and even swim the distance equivalent of a trip from Portage to the mountains or 1380 kilometres. The challenge will be getting donations as everything raised will go directly to ROK.



One way people are encouraged to participate is by challenging friends or local businesses to step up and log some miles or donate their way out. They can then nominate another business to take the challenge.



“We want to try and get some known faces in the community down to make it more fun, but we’d love to get local businesses challenging each other to donate and that will really help it take off,” says Austin. “I had done something similar in London and it worked out really well. It’ll be happening at Stride and Rec Plex and we’re hoping to double the donations with two locations.”



There will also be baking for sale at the Rec Plex to help bring the donation number up. The end result will be a nice boost for an important local charity.



“This really validates the work we’re doing in the community,” says ROK executive director, Lynne Parker. “When we can partner with local agencies and organizations to raise more funds it just means we can help more kids, and get more kids involved with the ROK program.”



The event runs from 4-10 p.m. April 30 at both the Central Plains Rec Plex and Stride Place. There is a sign-up sheet at both locations to book workout times.

