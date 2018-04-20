Portage Skating Club looks back at AGM

The Portage Skating Club looked back on a positive 2017 at their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, April 17 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

"The 2017-18 skating season was busy with test days, competitions, fun events, information meetings and daily club activities,” says PSC president, Shawn Cabak. “A major undertaking for the club was the successful hosting of the Manitoba Open in February with 200 plus skaters participating over three days. Manitoba Open gave the Portage Skating Club an opportunity to feature our skaters, facility, and the city to participants from across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.”

The skating club’s Ice Carnival was themed “Circue du Soleil” and proved to be a hit which show-cased the club’s Canskate, Groupskate, and Starskaters performing group and solo acts. Three new board members were elected to the board as Sarah Callbeck is now the Treasurer, Allison McEwing is the new Pro-liaison and Nickie Reimer was appointed Carnival/Programs Chair. Three board members were also re-elected back to their positions including president Cabak, Tricia Sawchuk, and Connie Toney.

Several skates achieved their gold test level, the highest award available in the PSC, for their amazing progress and skill on the ice including:

Dominique Bergeron – Skills, Interpretive

Chanel Cabak – Dance

Ranae Cabak – Skills

Megan Hall – Dance, Interpretive

Claudia McCartney – Dance, Freeskate

Mason Panko – Skills, Interpretive

“A special mention needs to be made for Hall and McCartney,” adds Cabak. “They both achieved quad gold crystals and it’s is a huge accomplishment and they both should be very proud.”

Portage Skating Club 2018-19 registration will begin at the end of summer.