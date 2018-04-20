Nurses Union supports local breakfast program

It's the most important meal of the day.

Members of the Manitoba Nurses Union visited Fort la Reine School in Portage la Prairie earlier this week to volunteer their time to help with the school's breakfast program while also supplying some much needed funding.

Manitoba Nurses Union president, Sandi Mowat, joined a handful of local nurses Wednesday morning where the group supplied the program with a $500 donation.

Earlier this month, a record number of 30 students attended the program at Fort la Reine School. The collection of nurses also donned white clothing as part of a 'Wear White Wednesday' initiative, in an effort to bring awareness to the financial cuts the health care industry is experiencing.