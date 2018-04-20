A student's most important meal

The breakfast program has spread to a fourth school in Portage la Prairie as students are now enjoying breakfast five days a week at Portage Collegiate Institute thanks to steady donations from McCain Foods Canada Ltd.

“Giving back to the community where we operate is part of the fabric of McCain and true to our core corporate values,” says plant manager, Dean Melnic. “We currently work with Fort la Reine, La Verendrye, North Memorial School and here at PCI, and we’re really glad to partner with them. Just seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces and the feedback from the organizers and the principals is incredible.”

The program gets going school-day mornings at around 8 a.m. with between 70 and 90 students taking part each morning. The program gets all of the hash browns they serve through McCain’s donation, and up until recently was cooking the potato treat upstairs and walking them to breakfast room downstairs. That’s not the case now as McCain has donated some convection ovens to help cook the product for students on-site.

“This year we didn’t get enough funding through grants so McCain has been a huge help continuing it every day,” says PCI outreach facilitator, Michelle MacIvor. “We started earlier this year giving out snack and cereal with granola bars, and eventually it was moved down to my room and we had some McCain product we weren’t using, so we started cooking it and the kids just started following the smell.”

Currently, the program is being expanded to Ecole Crescentview School but Melnic says there’s no reason it can’t be in every one in the city or even the division, and no reason McCain can’t help make it a reality. There was even talk of a possible lunch program at Portage Collegiate, but it’s still in the planning phase.

“It’s so important for kids to get the nutrition they need throughout the day at school,” adds Melnic. “I really feel we can expand this to every school in Portage la Prairie, and if a lunch program became a thing I’m sure we can find a way to get involved with that as well.”

MacIvor says the lunch program is still just a thought as she’s really trying to focus on the breakfast program and getting as many kids involved as she can.