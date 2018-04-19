YFC Portage gets $5K boost

As a result of the federal governments Canada Summer Jobs attestation Portage la Prairie’s Youth for Christ missed out on funding opportunities. The Portage la Prairie based organization will have to rely on the public for support and thankfully, Burbank Express has stepped up with a $5,000 donation to keep the organization running strong.

“When we can develop partnerships in our community it means people see the value of what we’re doing and the difference we make,” says YFC executive director, Schroeder. “It’s great to have that kind of support. We’re dependent on the gifts of people that choose to partner with us because we’re a non-profit organization. It’s great to have a company like Burbank help out.”

The money will help with all facets of YFC. A big part of the funds will go toward general operating funds as the organization wouldn’t be able to help students without things like lights and running water. YFC doesn’t stop helping students when the school year ends either, as the organization runs many outings when things heat up outside.

“We provide the food and transportation for all of our events like camping, canoeing, and day trips to Splash Island,” says Schroeder. “We’ve even taken kids to Spruce Woods for camping trips. We do all kinds of neat things with the students at no cost, giving them an experience they maybe couldn’t have without us.”

With students being available all day during the summer, Schroeder says things can really pick up. YFC was once geared toward high school students but has recently opened up to students of all ages as Grades 1 through 12 are welcome. YFC operates out of the north-east end of Portage la Prairie and Schroeder says the parents in the area are thankful.

“Kids will say to us that they aren’t allowed outside to play until YFC gets to the area because parents don’t want their kids outside without supervision. We’re here to provide a safe space for kids, and luckily we have enough staff to do that.”

Youth for Christ is looking for some summer staff and volunteers to help out this year and Schroeder welcomes anyone interested to contact anyone at the organization.