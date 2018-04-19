PHOTOS: Portage shows support for Humboldt

Hundreds packed Stride Place in Portage la Prairie Wednesday evening to show their support for the Humboldt community.

Manitoba country acts Petric and Portage's very own Doc Walker performed acoustic sets before taking to the stage together for an encore, where the four musicians played a rendition of Tom Cochrane's Big Leagues.

Admission was by donation and many in attendance could be seen wearing Humboldt Strong tee shirts and green and yellow pins, which were being sold as additional fundraising means.

The amount of funds raised as a result of the benefit show have yet to be totalled.