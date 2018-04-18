Verwey wins gold at Skills Manitoba Competition

Grade 12 Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) student Brice Verwey won a gold medal at the Skills Manitoba Competition for his knowledge and ability in the Automotive Technology division was held at Red River College in Winnipeg yesterday.

“I’m really proud to win it,” says Verwey. “I had to time an engine and measure backlash on differentials. It’s a lot of identifying stuff and showing what you know and have learned. You get the tools and a time limit, and you have to get the work done in that time and I finished on top.”

Verwey’s first-place finish has guaranteed him a spot at the Skills Canada National Competition in June, which he’s excited to attend. He credits his strength in the course to the incredible auto-shop at PCI.

“I’d say the shop is one of the best in Manitoba,” says Verwey. “The teachers are great and help out a lot, and we have a lot of the best equipment available. It’s a really great shop I really enjoy being there.”

Verwey is involved with mechanics and engines a lot as he helps out a lot around the farm. He’s planning to continue his education down the agricultural path and is enrolled in the University of Manitoba’s agriculture program next fall, and plans to return and work on the family farm.

The Skills Canada National Competition is June 3-6 in Edmonton, Atla.

Manitoba Skills Competition

The Skills Manitoba Competition is a one-day event that provides young Manitobans the opportunity to showcase their talents in an Olympic-style, province-wide contest, held at Red River College. Students compete in over 40 different hands-on contests at the secondary and postsecondary/apprentice level that are designed (and judged) by industry professionals and educators.