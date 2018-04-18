Diversion activity expected next week

The Portage Diversion may be needed for ice control along the lower Assiniboine River.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre released its April flood update which suggests the risk of widespread major flooding remains law across much of the province.

A continued moderate risk of overland flooding remains for low-lying areas along the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

According to the report, ice is expected to start breaking up and moving this week. In turn, the Portage Diversion could start operation the week of April 23 as flows along the Assiniboine River at Portage la Prairie could exceed 20,000 cfs (cubic feet per second). The use of the diversion is required when flows exceed 12,000 cfs.

The Shellmouth Dam will continue operations to reach summer levels after the spring run-off.

The risk of major flooding continues to be low for the Souris, Qu’Appelle and Pembina rivers and their tributaries. Levels will be within flood protection levels even with unfavourable weather conditions. The risk of major flooding in the Interlake region and for most major lakes, including Lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba and Dauphin and the Whiteshell lakes is low.

Ice-jam related flooding continues to be a possibility due to the thickness of the ice on some of Manitoba’s rivers and streams. Icebreaking activities have been completed at all locations that have been at high risk of ice jamming in past years.

For more information visit www.gov.mb.ca/flooding.