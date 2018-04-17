Two out of three

It was the first two award year for the team.

The Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League season awards were held Monday night in Winnipeg and two Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints found themselves up on stage after hearing their names called.

“We went two-for-three for award winners Monday,” says Saints head coach, Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “We’ve had players win various league awards over the years but this was the first time we won two in the same season. It is well deserved by the two Shwaluks”

Saints Grade 12 defender Kiera Shwaluk and younger sister Maddie, a Grade 11 forward, were both winners of WWHSHL awards as Kiera took Top Defender for the second year in a row while Maddie brought home her first award, Top Sportswoman Award.

“I’m definitely excited about it,” says Kiera. “It’s a good way to end my hockey career as I’ll be playing softball for Minot State next season. This year was an incredible learning experience, I got to have more of a teaching role and it helped me be a better player as well.”

Maddie Shwaluk received the award for her positive attitude on and off the ice, and because of the respect she shows other players during games.

“I'm really honoured to win this award,” says Maddie Shwaluk, who can always be seen with a smile on her face during games. “It’s just a special thing because sportsmanship is important when you’re out there and the league felt I showed it strongly. I’m already looking forward to next season.”

Kiera Shwaluk was the first PCI Saint to win the Top Defender award two years in a row. She feels the team is in good hands after she graduates as the Saints have a good base for a strong team for the next couple of years.

Grade 12 goaltender Morgan Klassen was up for Goalie of the Year but the award was won by a St. Mary's Flames goaltender.