Bergen displeased with PM's gifts

Who doesn't love a good loophole?

Portage-Lisgar MP and Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen sparked a debate today in the House of Commons regarding an office holder's ability to receive gifts. Specifically referencing what she calls a loophole in the Conflict of Interest Act that enables Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep the public in the dark with offerings he has been given.

“The Prime Minister was elected on a campaign of openness and transparency,” stated Bergen per a release. “Yet the former Ethics Commissioner's report called “The Trudeau Report”, found that the Prime Minister breached the Conflict of Interest Act in four separate ways.”

Bergen tabled a motion in Ottawa today to have the Ethics Commissioner close the loophole.

The Conflict of Interest Act requires public office holders to disclose gifts that they are given in their capacity as office holders that exceed $200 from any one source during a 12 month period. However, the act states, rather ambiguously, that one need not disclose offerings received from 'relatives and friends'.

“Unfortunately during debate the Liberals tried to change the topic and discuss anything but the Prime Minister’s lack of accountability," added Bergen. "Instead they filibustered so that members could not vote on the motion calling for the Ethics Commissioner to close the loophole.”

After a day of what Bergen says were Liberal stall tactics to prevent any vote from occurring, the motion was ultimately defeated.