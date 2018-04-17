A bronze to end it

Winning a bronze medal to finish off her final year with her club isn’t a bad way to say goodbye.

18-year-old Portage la Prairie ringette player Morgan Parynuik won the bronze medal with the Eastman Flames at the 2018 Canadian Ringette Championships in Winnipeg over the weekend to wrap up her career with the club.

“I’ve played with them for a few years now and I’ve had so much fun,” says Parynuik. “I’ll get one more season next year as I was selected to play for Team Manitoba at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer next February. So I have one more year of ringette but nothing like with the Flames.”

The Flames found themselves in the bronze medal match after falling 4-3 to eventual national champions Quebec City 1 in the semifinal. Eastman then went on to defeat Ontario’s Waterloo Wildfire 7-2 in the bronze medal match where Parynuik notched a couple of assists to help her team to victory.

“We were winning 6-0 heading into the second half so the vibe on the bench was high,” says Parynuik.”They scored two goals to get some life but it still wasn’t super close, but we knew we still had to play hard to win. The coaches continued to send out the graduating players and it was so much fun.”

Parynuik adds it was special when she got sent out for the final 45 seconds of the game to finish off her career with the Flames. She’s looking forward to putting on the team Manitoba jersey for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer but knows it won't be a full ringette season, as it'll be more about training and exhibition games preparing for competition.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games go Feb. 15 - Mar. 3, 2019, in Red Deer, Alta.