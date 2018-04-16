Great Canadian Dollar Store coming to town

A new retailer is moving into downtown Portage la Prairie in the coming weeks, bringing life back to the former Shopper’s Drug Mart location at 103 Saskatchewan Avenue West.

A Great Canadian Dollar Store is set open in June of this year, coinciding with the company’s 25th anniversary.

“We are a franchise with 25 years of experience, having stores across Canada who are working together for success,” says site owner, Markus Reimer. “Our goal is to give each one of our customers the best experience possible. That is why each store has the latitude to carry products which reflect the community they serve. From local artisans to global suppliers, our products offer quality and value for everyday use.”

The new owners were in Portage la Prairie last week and are excited that the size of the store will afford the opportunity to carry a wide range and diverse category of products.

In addition to the work that will be actively taking place inside the shop to prepare for the opening later this spring, Reimer shared that they will soon be looking for a store manager in addition to full and part time customer service staff.



Those interested in the positions coming available are asked to submit their resume to gcdsportage355@gmail.com.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., the chain has more than 110 stores across the country, headed by 40 franchisees. The Portage store will become the fourth location in Manitoba alongside Thompson, Swan River and Morden.

