CMHA accepting Mental Health award noms

Nominations are now open to recognize individuals and organizations that make a positive impact on good mental health in the community.

Canadian Mental Health Association's Central Region is preparing for its annual Heroes of Mental Health Awards, where individuals and organizations will be honoured in five different categories.

"The goal of this event is to recognize individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on good mental health in our community," says CMHA executive director, Kyle Berg. "We recognize award recipients in five categories - inspiring individual, youth ambassador, friend or family, professional, and business or organization."

This year CMHA Central Region has partnered with the Portage Plains United Way to co-host the event In addition to the awards ceremony and dinner, guests of the event will hear from Chris Summerville, executive director of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society, who will be speaking about the 10 Aspects to Recovery.

This event will also offer the opportunity to support CMHA Central Region's Thrive Learning Centre graduates and hear their stories.

If you’d like to nominate a local hero of mental health, please do so online by following the link at https://central.cmha.ca/programs-services/heroes-of-mental-health-awards/ or pick up a hard copy of the nomination form at the CMHA Central office located in Portage la Prairie. Deadline for nominations is May 4.

Tickets to the event are $30 and can be purchased from the United Way office by phone at 870-4440 or info@portageplainsuw.ca.

This annual event is used to honour individuals and organizations from across southern Manitoba who have made a positive impact on good mental health in their communities. Award winners will be announced at a dinner and awards ceremony on May 10 from 5:30–8 p.m., at Stride Place.

The Canadian Mental Health Association - Central Region is a not for profit organization located in Portage la Prairie. Its vision is to have mentally healthy people in a mentally healthy community. Its mission is to support the resilience and recovery of those living with mental health issues by providing services that support growth, empowerment, and self-determination.