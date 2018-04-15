PHOTOS: National champions crowned in Portage

Canada’s champions were crowned after four days of action at Stride Place.

It was almost a clean title defense as 2017 Canadian broomball women’s champions the Eastern Rebels and the 2017 mixed champions Broom-Shak Becancour both successfully defended their titles at the 2018 Senior & Mixed National Broomball Championships in Portage la Prairie, while the Ottawa Nationals took down Team Manitoba to win the 2018 men’s national championship.

Broom-Shak Becancour won the senior mixed championship by defeating New Brunswick/Nova Scotia’s MLF 5-1 to win their second title in as many years. The Eastern Rebels needed overtime to take out the Quebec City Huskies 2-1 in the women’s national championship game. Team Manitoba got out to a 1-0 lead in the men’s championship game but eventually fell to the Ottawa Nationals 5-1 and accepted the silver medal.

The event ran from Wednesday to Saturday with 20 teams making the trip to Portage to make a push for national glory. Saturday’s championships drew a large crowd to watch as the remaining competitors turned out to cheer, along with some local fans to show some support.

Over 300 players were a part of the national championship tournament.