Calling for help after a breakdown on the side of the road has gotten easier thanks to a partnership between CAA and navigation app company, Waze.

Professional roadside assistance provided by CAA is now available to drivers using Waze anytime, anywhere in Canada, through the in-app roadside help feature.

“This is a simple way for all Manitobans to access trusted roadside assistance in their time of need,” said Liz Kulyk, corporate manager of government and community relations at CAA Manitoba. “We’re pleased to help people continue safely on their travels, wherever they may be.”

Roadside services include towing, tire changes, lockout, battery boosts, fuel delivery and more. CAA members will receive service as per their regular membership while non-members can pay as they go.

“Waze is a community-driven app that does more than help drivers beat traffic - it also leverages the power of crowdsourced data to support drivers in times of need and distress,” said Mike Wilson, Canada country manager for Waze. “With CAA as our partner, we’re able to offer Wazers roadside assistance at the touch of a button.”

The CAA federation has provided roadside assistance across Canada for close to a century and answers an average of three million calls a year.

Visit waze.com for more information or to download the free Waze app for Apple or Android devices.