A trio of Saints up for league awards

One more night to look back at the season that's passed.

The Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League’s banquet and awards night is Monday night in Winnipeg and three Portage Collegiate Institute players will be in attendance hoping to hear their name called.

Grade 12 goaltender Morgan Klassen has been named a nominee for the league's Top Goaltender Award along with Oak Park’s Belle Groen and Emily Shippam with the St. Mary’s Flames. Klassen played 17 games during the regular season and finished with an 8-9 record, and 2-2 record in the playoffs. She finished with a goals-against average of 2, and 33 total goals against during the regular season.

Saints’ captain Kiera Shwaluk is up for the Top Defence Award with St. Mary’s Flames defender Abbey Boguski and Makenna Mikolayenko of the CJS Olympiens. Shwaluk finished the regular season with six goals and 14 assists, and one point in the playoffs. She was an integral part of the Saints attack leading from the blue line, and a tenacious defender in her own end. This was her final season with the Saints in the WWHSHL, she played 70 total games with PCI.

A second Shwaluk is up for an award as Maddie has been nominated for the WWHSHL’s Top Sportswoman Award. Shwaluk always shows class and poise while on the ice, even while celebrating a goal or victory. She’s up against Abby Potter of Fort Richmond Collegiate and Risa Shatford with the Dakota Lancers. The forward finished the regular season with 24 points and two points in the playoffs.

The awards night gets going Monday night at the Canad Inns Polo Park in Winnipeg.