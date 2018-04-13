Portage's new investment profile

Portage la Prairie has a new tool to showcase the investment opportunities offered within the city, and Rural Municipality as Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) unveiled their new investment profile at this week’s RM council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re trying to make sure we market our municipalities correctly and PRED has been taking that on,” says RM of Portage Reeve, Kam Blight. “They’re getting out and attending certain conferences, not just in North America but outside of the continent as well, and when attending these conferences you want to make sure you have a proper package to put forward. Something to show potential investors and we have that now for our region.”

The numbers speak for themselves in the region, with nearly a billion dollars in investment on its way with Roquette and the Simplot expansion, it’s clear the municipality is booming.

“It’s exciting,” adds Blight. “There has been so much more going on in our municipalities this past year, not just the two big deals but in a lot of other areas as well.”

The investment profile can be viewed at PRED’s office in Portage la Prairie.