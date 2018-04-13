Police seek missing youth

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a missing female youth.

According to police, karen Savanah Toth, 17, of Portage la Prairie was last seen April 6 by caregivers. She was reportedly travelling to Brandon to visit friends, but has not been seen or heard from by caregivers since leaving home. Toth was to return to Portage la Prairie on April 8, but she did not arrive when expected.

Toth is described as a 17-year-old Indigenous female youth, with a medium build. She stands 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 135 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe that Toth may be staying with friends in Brandon or Winnipeg.

Caregivers and investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of Toth’s current whereabouts please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting your message to TIPMAN (847626), or visiting manitobacrimestoppers.com.