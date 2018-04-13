Get off my course you goose

They may be a sign of spring but they aren’t wanted on the course.

The Portage Golf Club is preparing for the arrival of geese to Portage la Prairie and they’re looking to set up a goose-dog program to help steer the pesky waterfowl away from the course.

The volunteer goose-dog program is to begin as soon as possible as the birds are likely to arrive any day. The wanted duo of dog and owner need to have a natural hatred of the invading goose, an excellent recall ability as the dog mustn’t be running off with golfers on the course, and a willing to walk along off-leash on a random, but regular basis.

A schedule of tournaments, leagues and times to avoid would be provided and golfers would be made aware of which owners and dogs were registered as a part of the program.

If interested contact Deb at the pro shop.