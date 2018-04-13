Four more years for Meeches

The results are in.

Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches will retain his familiar position as Chief and joining him are reelected councillors Marvin Daniels and Liz Merrick. Incoming councillors Stephen Prince and James Assiniboine replace Barb Easu and Geroge Meeches.

"It's great news, I'm very happy about it and I'm excited to work with the new council," says Meeches. "I'm looking forward to the next four years."

Meeches got his start in politics in the 1980s, serving as councillor from 1988-1994. He served as Chief from 1998-2009, was reelected in 2013 and has held that position ever since.

Official voting numbers have yet to be made available.