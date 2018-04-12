UPDATE: Assault suspect sought

UPDATE

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to an aggravated assault at a home on McKay Avenue Wednesday morning. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition at this time. Through the course of their investigation, police believe that the suspect and victim were known to each other, and that this was a targeted incident.

The suspect has been identified as Isadore Junior Vermette, a 22-year-old male from Portage la Prairie. He is described as an Indigenous male with a medium build, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, with multiple tattoos on his arms.

Vermette is presently at large on a warrant for his arrest, on criminal charges of aggravated assault, breaking and entering, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and being disguised with intent to commit an offence.

Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting your message to TIPMAN (847626), or through www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

