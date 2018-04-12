PMHA discusses ups and downs at AGM

Highlights, a big cheque, and a new board of executives were a few of the take aways from Portage Minor Hockey Association’s Annual General Meeting Wednesday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“It was great to have some people step up for the board positions this year,” says outgoing/past PMHA president, Peter Fedak. “We’re looking at the structure of our paid position right now, and I think we may have unloaded too much on that one person. Some can now come back to the board and if we can get the right volunteer base then maybe we won’t need that position at all.”

PMHA had a strong year financially, the money left over from Scotiabank’s Hometown Hockey and a double commitment to Operation Red Nose made for a positive year in the pocketbook.

“$24,000 is a record year and on top of that our cash calendars were big too,” says Fedak. “Now we’re looking at how we can increase programs and bring in more ice, we talk about how hard it is to get more ice but we need parents to understand the big ice times are early morning. It hurts, not the kids the parents, but it’s the best time to get that extra ice time for development.”

PMHA’s looking for coaches and managers for next season already and Fedak stressed the importance of committed volunteers. Coaches don’t need an extensive hockey background to coach a team as drills and training information can be easily acquired.

Some new additions were brought into Stride Place thanks to a partnership with the Portage Regional Recreation Authority and the Lions Club to bring in a new mini-stick rink to Portage Mutual Arena, as well as a shooting gallery in the corner of the rink. Both help kids stay busy while at the rink while also helping develop shooting ability.

69 teams made their way into Portage la Prairie through tournaments with PMHA which is a big boost to the local economy. PMHA plans to raise entrance fees this upcoming season as they have some of the lowest in the province. 207 players were signed up through Portage Minor this season including 52 squirts, 46 novice players, 52 atom players, 39 peewee players and 19 bantam players. All peewee players played out of the Pembina Valley League this season as per an agreement with Pembina Valley.

PMHA Board: