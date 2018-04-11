RM of Portage takes advantage of CWWP

RM council was advised by the Manitoba Water Services Board of some Federal funding available through the Clean Water and Wastewater Program (CWWP).

“We’re doing more water projects in our municipality like additional water connections and things like that,” says Reeve of the RM of Portage, Kam Blight. “There is a federal program that had some money available through the CWWP and through the Manitoba Water Services Board (MWSB) we were able to apply for this grant, and we were successful. So we just wanted authorize our CAO to sign off on the deal so we can go ahead with the improvements we want to do.”

The RM has several rural water connections projects estimated at $600,000 this year. Funding from the grant will cover 50 per cent of the project at $300,000, and the remaining balance would be made up with connection fees of $264,500, as well the Cartier Utility Reserve at $67,120 if needed. The Water Services Board would manage the project.

If possible to fit more connections into the Oakville area they could be added to the list to maximize the funding opportunity.