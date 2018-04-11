Protestors stand united

There was a protest held today at Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen’s office in Portage la Prairie to raise awareness about the red tape issues surrounding a Canadian family’s struggle getting their adopted daughter back home to Canada.

“The reason we’re here is to bring attention to the situation with the Vaden Earle family from southern Ontario,” says organizer, Harvey Wiebe. “They’ve had a girl they’ve had legal custody of for the past eight or nine years. She’s of Haitian ancestry but was born in the Dominican so right now she is considered stateless. Neither Haiti nor the Dominican have given her citizenship so she’s stateless, and we feel it shouldn’t be that difficult to get a child home.”

Earle and his wife are both Canadian citizens who have lived in Canada for most of their lives and they just want to bring their adopted daughter home to Canada. This was just one of many protests happening around the country to raise awareness about the red tape issue the Canadian government deals with.

“It is a red tape issue so we brought some (red tape),” adds Wiebe. “There’s so much red tape in trying to get the Earle’s daughter here to Canada that the government must be running out so we brought some rolls to help refill their stocks.”

Wiebe adds Candice Bergen has said she feels the same way about red tape and plans to speak up on behalf of the family. You can learn more about the family’s struggle at www.bringwidlenehome.com.