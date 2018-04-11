Portagers have the chance to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos at the local level.

Portage la Prairie's very own Doc Walker, along with reigning Manitoba Group of the Year, Petric, will be performing acoustic sets next week at Stride Place with all proceeds going to support the Humboldt community.

Golden West, Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) and the City of Portage are spearheading the benefit concert, set for 7 p.m., April 18 at Stride Place with admission by donation.

The Go Fund Me page set up in support of the SJHL club surpassed $8.5 million as of Wednesday afternoon, making it among the highest ever Go Fund Me campaigns.