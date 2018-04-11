Portage runners excel in Winnipeg

A couple of Portage la Prairie runners took gold at an indoor U-18 track event in Winnipeg.

Simone Crevier and Erin Owens, both runners with Portage Collegiate, have been running with the Winnipeg Optimist Track Club and recently found some success at the Boeing Classic Track Meet, a provincial indoor track and field event held in Winnipeg.

Coach Scott Radley decided to throw Crevier and Owens together with two other middle/long distance runners for the 4x400m relay and his instincts paid off. Despite the fact both Portage runners don’t usually compete in the 400m race, the girls managed to secure a gold medal against clubs from Saskatoon, Regina and Lakehead track-and-field out of Thunder Bay, Ont.

It was only recently discovered that their result was posted on the Athletic Canada rankings website. The girls’ time was the third fastest indoor time for 4x400 this season in Canada at the U-18 level.