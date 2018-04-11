More hardware for Portage Judo Club

Portage Judo Club fighters continue to succeed on the mat as they returned from the Lake of the Woods Tournament in Kenora, Ont., with more hardware for their collection.

Olivia Krynski brought home another gold medal in the U-14 division while Wade Campbell managed to snag a gold for himself at the event in the senior advanced category. Isabella McLean and Avery Harrison both finished with silver medals as well in the U-12 category.

The Portage Judo Club hosts their home tournament this weekend at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie. Stop by the arena Saturday to take in some of the action or be a part of the silent auction.