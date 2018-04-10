RM lowers taxes with 2018 financial plan

RM of Portage la Prairie council released their 2018 financial plan and it boasts good news for ratepayers in the municipality.

“We feel good about the plan,” says Reeve, Kam Blight. “We feel we’re making improvements to our municipality in certain areas, we’re investing back in our community, and we can do that by lowering the overall tax rates in 2018. We do know that it’s largely from the increase in industry investment, and it’s not lost on us that the assessment changes on farmland have made a big impact as well.”

The lower taxes Blight speaks of are 2.9 per cent lower in terms of rates, and 2.1 per cent less dollar-wise. One thing the RM has managed to do was to keep the debt nearly the equal, with a small increase from $7.4 to $7.5 million dollars.

“That doesn’t impact us that much,” admits, Blight. “It’s money that is working for our municipality as far as improvements and things like that so we feel really good about that. So we can still increase our debt but we can still increase the services that we’re providing and also provide improvements to the municipality and lower tax rates, we feel really good about that.”

You can view the 2018 Financial Plan in its entirety here.