Oakville project receives financial boost

The community of Oakville is receiving another donation in support of an ongoing project.

McKenzies Portage Funeral Chapel donated $3,000 to the Oakville Hall/Daycare construction fund.

Jeff Dubois of McKenzies presented Oakville Community Club's (OCC) Eric Delong with the funds earlier in the week.

"The Oakville Community Club greatly appreciates the financial support of our project to replace our aging community hall while adding much needed daycare services within Oakville," says OCC's Dennis Galbraith. "Benefits of this project will be felt across the entire Portage plains area."

The club received local donations earlier in the year in support of the project, courtesy of the generous people at Armwood Windows and Doors and Newton Enterprises/Rona Building Centre.

The project will see the existing 70 year old community hall replaced with a new energy efficient building on a 5.5 acre site adjacent to the existing arena and curling rink complex. The new building will include space for a daycare centre.