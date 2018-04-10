Inman named PGC award recipient

He’s one to watch, for sure.

Portage la Prairie golfer Carson Inman was named this year’s recipient of the Portage Golf Club’s Joyce Collier Memorial Award for junior members of the club.

“Carson has been a member at the Portage Golf Club for three years now and spends most of his summer days at the course perfecting his skill and improving each season,” says PGC president, Sherilyn Knox. “In 2017 he took home the boys 10-11 flight at the Stride Junior Open but would also be crowned the top score of the 12-13 flight as well. He’s a talented golfer.”

Another highlight for Inman on the course was his trip to the United States of America for the Drive, Chip, and Putt Challenge where he finished first place in his regional qualifier with 126 points, 26 points ahead of the second place finisher.

Recipients of the Joyce Collier Memorial Award are juniors golfers who show sincere and unwavering sportsmanship on and off the golf course. Knox adds the winner respects the etiquette of the game, while equally respecting his or her opponents.