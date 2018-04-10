Delta sinkholes covered by DFA

It’s better to get them taken care of now than risk someone possibly getting injured once the beach opens.

That was the decision the council to the RM of Portage la Prairie came to at Tuesday's meeting in Portage in reference to some excavation holes plaguing some shallow areas at Delta Beach.

“Certain residents at Delta brought it to our attention last year that there were sinkholes next to the geotubes,” says Reeve, Kam Blight. “Basically, some areas where the materials were excavated to fill the tubes and the water has not brought enough material in to fill them and in some cases have moved some of the material out, and it definitely is a safety concern.”

The Provincial Emergency Measures Operations (EMO) was advised of the excavation holes as soon as there were discovered by local area residents. Council was alerted as well, and it was discussed thoroughly at Tuesday's meeting. They acknowledged it is a huge safety concern as the holes are quite deep and unrecognizable until you are falling in.

“It’s only around two kilometres where these holes are but we can’t have someone falling into one of these and getting hurt,” says Blight. “It’s something we have hired people to take a look at for us and investigate a little further.”

EMO has confirmed the work to fix the problem is covered under the 2014 Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) funding and an estimate was provided by Lakefront Restorers for $80,000 to fill in the holes with existing sand infill from select geotube removal locations. The tubes were installed at Delta Beach in 2014 to provide protection to the properties along the shore. While the tubes proved to be effective in stopping waves caused by high winds, massive craters were left along the landside as the materials used were scooped out of the shallow areas.

Natural water and sand movement were expected to level things out but because of low winds in the summer and fall, the holes remain. Blight says the work should begin sometime around May or when the ice is off the lake.