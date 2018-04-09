Three in custody following burglary spree

Three adults, two females and one male, are in police custody following a string of burglaries in Portage la Prairie last week.

According to police, at 7:15 p.m., April 2, Portage la Prairie RCMP, were informed of a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Three suspects were stopped prior to leaving the store with two shopping carts piled high with items.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene when confronted, and officers were warned that the male suspect could be carrying a weapon.

Within the hour, police would be called to Shoppers Drug Mart on Saskatchewan Avenue, as again a male and two females were suspected of shoplifting. The suspects reportedly made off with several items of an undisclosed value, and had fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Portage la Prairie RCMP would then be called repeatedly to the area of Spruce Bay and Willow Bay between midnight and 3 a.m., as officers received multiple calls regarding suspicious people looking into parked vehicles and residences.

Investigators would eventually locate three suspects, all of whom matched the description of those seen earlier in both Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart. A 32-year old female from Portage la Prairie, a 27-year-old male from Long Plain First Nation, and a 19-year-old female from Long Plain First Nation have been arrested and charged with multiple criminal offences.

The females were charged with theft under $5000 and failing to comply with court imposed conditions. The male was charged with theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a probation order, and resisting arrest.

All were held in police custody until such time as they could be brought before the court.