Second best in the west

A comeback would’ve meant gold but the girls had to settle for second.

The Portage Thunder U-14A team returned with a silver medal from the U-14A Western Cup held in Pilot Butte, Sask., last week.

“This team had a wonderful year and really showed well with a gold in the Winnipeg Ringette League finals, silver in provincials and now a silver in the Western Cup,” says Thunder head coach, Allison Vince. “We also received a gold by beating a team we faced at Western’s in our Portage Tournament held last fall and a bronze at the Manitoba Voyageur Tournament held (Winnipeg) in January. It was a really special year for the team and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments this year.”

The girls found themselves in the championship final against the Regina Roar, and down 1-0 heading into the final period. With five minutes to play the home club managed to pop another one behind the Thunder netminder to increase their lead to 2-0, and that’s when the Thunder took over. Madison Tessier scored a minute later to get the Thunder within one, and just eight seconds later Callie Owens scored to tie the game at 2. Again, though, Regina lit the lamp to take a 3-1 lead. Tessier proved to have one more on the end of her stick as she again tied the game at 3-3 with her second of the game. That would conclude regulation so the teams set up for an overtime period.

Portage ran into some penalty trouble in the extra frame and had to defend with just three players for a good portion of the period. The girls did their best to keep the Roar off the scoreboard but with 1:23 left on the clock Regina scored the game-winner to secure the gold medal.

The tournament consisted of four ‘A’ level teams with KW Wolfpack of Manitoba, along with Calgary Badditude and the Regina Roar. The Thunder finished 1-2 through round-robin play and in third place heading into playoffs. The girls came out victorious with a 6-4 win over Calgary Badditude in their playoff match which propelled them to the gold medal game Sunday.

The Western Cup held a skills competition where all players participated in at least one event. Karly Vince came in second place for the fastest skater in the West competition behind Regina Roar’s skater. Avery Toews placed second in the most accurate shot in the West competition. Tye Bickerton took third in the fastest shot competition while Alex Sarna, Calli Owens, Maddie Tessier and Karly Vince won second in the fastest fleet relay.

Five members of the Portage Thunder U-14 A team also received Gold in the Manitoba Winter Games held in Thompson, Man., earlier this year. This concludes the Thunder’s ringette season.