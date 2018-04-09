RCMP weekly report

April 2 - 52 calls for service

Suspicious driver faces charges

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area outside the MCC Thrift Store shortly after noon, as there was a suspicious person parked outside the business. As officers approached the vehicle, they observed the male driver seated inside. The driver’s attention however was squarely on a handheld mobile device, which was being used to facilitate an indecent act. The 38-year-old male driver was arrested and taken into police custody immediately. He would be released that same day, set to appear before the court at a later date on charges of mischief under $5000, and committing an indecent act.

Single vehicle rollover results in fines

At 2:16 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 1 near the eastern entrance to the city. Witnesses reportedly saw a semi-truck swerving in the lane as it approached the exit, and then saw the vehicle leave the roadway completely. As the vehicle travelled through the ditch it climbed back onto the road and overturned, effectively blocking the entirety of the westbound lanes of traffic. The 51-year-old male driver of the vehicle was issued a fine in the amount of $672.00 of careless driving. Traffic was diverted through the city until the roadway was cleared.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 16 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 31-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $548.

April 3 - 43 calls for service

Semi shenanigans

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of CanadInns and Canadian Tire shortly before 6 a.m., as a semi-truck was reportedly stuck across the roadway between the two locations. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old male driver, who reportedly became disorientated when leaving the parking area at CanadInns. Both the driver, and the 21-year-old male passenger were given fines under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act, for having liquor where it cannot lawfully be kept.

B&E suspects sought

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying suspects involved with a break and enter that took place between March 29 and April 3. A home in the 100 block of 19th Street NW was broken into during that time period. Suspects managed to steal various items from the home, and reportedly damaged other property inside. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of those involved, or any recollection of suspicious activity in the area during that time, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

April 4 - 33 calls for service

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 139 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near the City of Portage la Prairie. The 39-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $561.

April 5 - 60 calls for service

Collision at Hwy 1 and 16

Shortly after noon, Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 1 at Hwy 16. Two semi-trucks were involved in the collision, where it is believed that one truck was approaching another which had been stopped for the traffic light. The faster moving truck attempted to move around the slower one, but caught the trailer being towed, and overturned onto the roadway. Luckily there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident, but the loads from both vehicles were littered across the roadway, which caused lengthy delays for traffic in both directions of travel as it was cleaned up. The 58-year-old male driver of the faster truck was charged with careless driving, and fined $672 by officers at the scene.

April 6 - 46 calls for service

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of North Norfolk. The 69-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $626.

Police respond to disturbance

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of 11th Street NW shortly after 11:30 p.m. Several calls to police were made for a disturbance occurring in the area. Officers would learn that two people, a 23-year-old female and a 27-year-old male, were causing the disturbance. Coincidently, both were well known to police, and the female had a warrant for her arrest. Both were taken into police custody until such time as they could be brought before the court on charges of failing to comply with court imposed conditions.

April 7 - 28 calls for service

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near the City of Portage la Prairie. The 28-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $705.

April 8 - 22 calls for service

Teens busted

A Portage la Prairie teen learned a costly lesson shortly after 11:30 p.m. when officers found a suspicious vehicle parked on George Hill Drive inside Island Park. As officers approached the vehicle they noticed the driver attempting to hide something within the vehicle. The 18-year-old male driver would produce both alcohol and marijuana when asked about what he was attempting to hide. Another occupant, a youth, had reportedly been supplied with liquor by the driver, who in-turn was issued a fine in the amount of $2,542. Police wish to remind everyone that consumption of alcohol in a public place is not permitted, and that possession of marijuana without proper medical documentation is still illegal at this time.

