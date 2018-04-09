National broomball championships begin Wednesday

Some of the best players in the world will be in town this week chasing national glory on the ice.

Broomball Canada's national championships are in Portage la Prairie this week with men’s, women’s, and mixed teams all taking to the rinks at Stride Place as they'll all battle to be crowned the country's top broomball team.

“We have teams from Alberta and as far as the Maritimes,” says coordinator and Broomball Manitoba president, Raymond Massinon. “These athletes excel at the game and are the best in their class. They’re elite athletes and you’ll be able to see that in every game with games happening all day long.”

There will be 20 teams in town for the event with eight teams registered in the men’s division, six in the women’s, and six in the mixed division. Manitoba has a men’s and women’s team at the event but has yet to ice a mixed team for competition. The Bisons have players from all over the province including the Riding Mountain area, Winnipeg, St. Claude, and McCreary.

“There will be something going on all the time because broomball is a very quick sport,” says Massinon. “There are two eighteen minute periods and a five-minute break on the ice at the half. Come down and see some world class broomball because it’s free admission and the bigger a crowd the better the atmosphere for the players.”

The Opening Ceremonies are just after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and a skills competition will be held Thursday afternoon featuring hardest shot contest, where shooters can register speeds as high as 130 km/h. There is no charge to stop by and take in the action and liquor sales will be happening from 3-10 p.m.

“The skills competition will be so much fun,” adds Massinon. “There is about an hour and a half window Thursday afternoon and it works out perfect because all teams need at least four hours between games per Broomball Canada regulations. We had some players hitting the ball at speeds as high as 139 km/h at practice so you won’t want to miss it.”

Catch up on all the action at broomball.ca